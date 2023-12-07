Red Cross helping people displaced by fatal Parkersburg apartment fire

A fire in Parkersburg that left one person dead and pushed others out of their homes is still under investigation.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A fire in Parkersburg that left one person dead and pushed others out of their homes is still under investigation.

Ohio River Valley Red Cross Director Sharon Kesselring said initial case work for three cases was completed Wednesday related to residents of 816 Market Street who had to evacuate. She said what type of aid the Red Cross gives varies from case to case, but can include providing food and clothing as well as helping people find temporary shelter if necessary.

Kesselring said it’s unclear exactly how many residents of the building were impacted as they haven’t been able to contact some residents.

The Parkersburg Police Department is investigating the death of one person involved in the fire. Details about the deceased person’s identity have not been released by authorities.

816 Market Street has been the subject of litigation in the Wood County Circuit Court since 2021 when the city sought to inspect the property due to concerns that Building Code or Fire Code violations may have been happening. Property owner Ari Gold didn’t allow officials to perform an inspection then, according to court documents.

No ruling on the matter has been reached by the court and no inspection was conducted prior to the fire.

WTAP reached out to Ann Labes, Gold’s wife and frequent legal representative, for comment. Labes has not responded.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

