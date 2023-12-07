Salvation Army not seeing as many red kettle donations

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg and Marietta Salvation Army have seen a decrease in donations so far while volunteers are out bell ringing.

During this campaign the donations the community give go towards different activities such as the shelter, soup kitchen, kids programs, adult programs and many other activities.

“This is one of our biggest fundraising events of the year and currently we are setting at about $30,000 and our goal is $90,000. We are way down and we need help,” said Lieutenant Anthony Rowe of the Parkersburg Salvation Army.

When asked why they have seen this recent decrease he believes it can be attributed to the spike in prices in every aspect of life we have seen.

“I think with the rising costs of everything not just food but gas, your rental and your home payments it’s just higher and people don’t have money for that. If you feel it in your heart to give to an organization we are out there at different locations and need your help,” Lt. Rowe said.

If you want to donate to the Salvation Army they will be posted outside of all local Walmart’s, Piggly Wiggly and entrances of the Grand Central Mall. Saturday Lt. Rowe will be at the Vienna Walmart for the National Commander’s Challenge from 2-6 p.m. where last year he raised $4,000.

