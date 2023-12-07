Two people arrested for multiple crimes in Athens County

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Two people were arrested after being the focus of a long-term investigation related to theft offenses in Athens County.

Chandra Smyers, 36, of Athens, and Bryon Ely, 35, of New Marshfield, were both located at a residence in New Marshfield, taken into custody, and taken to the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation related to the reported theft of golf carts from the Athens County Country Club and Ohio University Golf Course where numerous carts were stolen from May 2023 through July 2023.

Through the course of these investigations, numerous other crimes were uncovered ultimately leading to a search warrant being executed in September 2023 at the residence of the suspects. During the search authorities found narcotics, illegal firearms, and items related to theft and breaking and entering according to Sheriff Smith.

All evidence recovered was processed and the case was forwarded to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office for grand jury review. The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office was presented the case, and an Athens County Grand Jury indicted Smyers and Ely with the following:

Chandra Smyers: Grand Theft, Theft, Telecommunications Fraud, Making False Alarms, Tampering with Evidence, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Possessing Criminal Tools.

Bryon Ely: Grand Theft, Theft, Telecommunications Fraud, Making False Alarms, Tampering with Evidence, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Three Counts of Having Weapons Under Disability, and Possessing Criminal Tools.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.