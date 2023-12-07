Two people arrested for multiple crimes in Athens County

Chandra Smyers, 36, of Athens, and Bryon Ely, 35, of New Marshfield, were both located at a...
Chandra Smyers, 36, of Athens, and Bryon Ely, 35, of New Marshfield, were both located at a residence in New Marshfield, taken into custody, and taken to the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.(KTTC)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Two people were arrested after being the focus of a long-term investigation related to theft offenses in Athens County.

Chandra Smyers, 36, of Athens, and Bryon Ely, 35, of New Marshfield, were both located at a residence in New Marshfield, taken into custody, and taken to the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation related to the reported theft of golf carts from the Athens County Country Club and Ohio University Golf Course where numerous carts were stolen from May 2023 through July 2023.

Through the course of these investigations, numerous other crimes were uncovered ultimately leading to a search warrant being executed in September 2023 at the residence of the suspects. During the search authorities found narcotics, illegal firearms, and items related to theft and breaking and entering according to Sheriff Smith.

All evidence recovered was processed and the case was forwarded to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office for grand jury review. The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office was presented the case, and an Athens County Grand Jury indicted Smyers and Ely with the following:

Chandra Smyers: Grand Theft, Theft, Telecommunications Fraud, Making False Alarms, Tampering with Evidence, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Possessing Criminal Tools.

Bryon Ely: Grand Theft, Theft, Telecommunications Fraud, Making False Alarms, Tampering with Evidence, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Three Counts of Having Weapons Under Disability, and Possessing Criminal Tools.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Woman, infant killed in crash
Accident closes off part of Market Street.
Parts of Market Street blocked due to two-vehicle crash
Fatal fire on Market St. under investigation by W.Va. State Fire Marshal
Fatal fire on Market St. under investigation by W.Va. State Fire Marshal
(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
Ohio lawmakers consider bill changing marijuana legalization
Harla R. Gardner Obit
Obituary: Gardner, Harla R.

Latest News

Miranda Duty was in the studio to talk about the Marietta Symphony Orchestra's upcoming...
Marietta Symphony Orchestra Plays a "Classical Christmas" This Weekend!
Patrick Morrisey - WDTV
AG Morrisey files lawsuit against NCAA to challenge transfer rule
A fire in Parkersburg that left one person dead and pushed others out of their homes is still...
Red Cross helping people displaced by fatal Parkersburg apartment fire
Artsbridge Logo 2023
Arts and entertainment events happening December 7th-10th across the Mid-Ohio Valley