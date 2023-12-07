Village of Matamoras receives $1.5 million H2Ohio grant

MATAMORAS, Ohio (WTAP) - The Village of Matamoras is receiving $1.5 million to improve its water quality.

The village’s water distribution system improvement project is one of 14 projects in 0hio receiving funding of nearly $17 million announced by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

The H2Ohio money going to Matamoras will be used to replace more than six thousand feet of existing cast iron water mains, as well as the installation of valves, hydrants, and service lines.

Village councilman Blaze Amos shared the projected timeline for the water improvements.

“Over the next several months there’s going to be about six thousand feet of line replaced. The big thing is this line is outdated and past its service life. It’s been a long time since our town has gotten a considerable amount of money like this, so anything we can get the people of the village is important. Over the next few months or next year or two definitely a long-term project of this magnitude but the sooner the better to get people safe drinking water.”

Amos said he has been in contact with county commissioners and Buckeye Hills Regional Council about a separate improvement project.

“The Ohio Department of Transportation is looking to do a $500,000 project over the next two to three years to improve sidewalks and crosswalks. Our traffic light in town was deemed not needed so it will be coming down over the next month or two here. Part of the process is allowing people to see there may be change but good change is on the way as well.”

Amos believes the H2Ohio grant could allow for additional funding in the future.

