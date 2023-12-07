Volunteers in Saint Marys prepare Singing Christmas Tree performances

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Volunteers in Saint Marys are hard at work preparing for this year’s Singing Christmas Tree.

Singing Tree organizer Sherry Maston said this year’s choral group has been rehearsing since September. Other volunteers have spent the last week finishing construction of the tree itself and decorating.

The Singing Christmas Tree originated with the Saint Marys High School Choir in the 1950s. The tradition lapsed for a number of years before it was revived in 2019.

Maston who sang on the tree as a high school student ,said it means a lot to be part of keeping up the tradition of the Singing Christmas Tree. “It brings back old memories, we talk about old stories,” she said. “It’s just a wonderful time. The fellowship for each and every one of us. And we’ve just really grown, over the last few years, we’ve all become very close and it’s just been a fun time.”

The Singing Christmas Tree performance starts on Friday at 7 p.m. Another performance will take place Sunday at 2 p.m.

