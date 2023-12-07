Washington County Career Center new EMT Program

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In recent years, the need for EMTs around the Mid-Ohio Valley and the country has increased.

Medical Program Manager at Washington County Career Center Adult Technical Training, Erica Chidester, shared why she decided to work on putting together an EMT program.

“Whenever we started getting contacted from individuals, departments, and health care systems, I decided to take on that project. It has been a year-long project to get the program up and going. We understand the need in the community, and we want to help make a difference because if we get Emergency Medical Services out there, it’s only going to make everything better,” said Chidester.

Warren Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mark Wile sees how helpful programs like this can be.

“Our mode of operating right now is if someone has enough students (interested), we try to find a teacher, a place to have it, and a time to do it; it is very unorganized. With this organized class that they have, it’s going to help out tremendously,” said Chief Wile.

Foundations and departments donate money and equipment to the career center so students can get the best training possible.

“One of the manikins we were able to purchase was the Ares, which is an EMT manikin that is specific to EMT training. We also have so much other equipment that we are so grateful for, and to be able to train our students on,” said Chidester.

With all of the real-life training, the end goal for both the career center and Warren Township Volunteer Fire Department is to increase the number of EMTs to better help the community.

“(Sometimes) they need medical care at that site. They need someone that can package them up properly, so they don’t get injured anymore, and get them to the hospital. That is what we do, we get them safely to the hospital so they can get the care that they need,” said Chief Wile.

Registration is currently open for the next EMT course which will start in April. For more information or to apply you can visit Washington County Career Center - Emergency Medical Technician or call the career center at 740-373-2766.

