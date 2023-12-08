Belpre City School District Board of Education meeting

Belpre board meeting
By Hailey Lanham
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Belpre City School District called a special Board of Education meeting.

The board met to discuss some topics that will be brought up in their next meeting.

They discussed the renewal of the Emergency Tax Levy that will go t their operational budget and it can be used for maintenance, operations, facilities, and more.

The board is looking to seek new bids for the removal of for the removal of Asbestos in the old elementary school building.

They are also looking to approve a grant from the Ohio Association of Public School Employees to fund bus drivers to take kids to and from after school programs.

Their next meeting will be held next Thursday, December 14th to discuss further into these topics.

