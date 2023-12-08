Belpre girls improve to 3-1 with win over Trimble

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Belpre Lady Golden Eagles have their third dominant win in four outings, as the Eagles took care of the Trimble Lady Tomcats at home on Thursday.

It was nip and tuck through the first half, with Belpre only having a 29-23 advantage, but Belpre pulled away in the second half for a 62-35 victory at Joe Garrett Court.

Belpre improves to 3-1 on the season, and they will next play on Saturday on the road against Nelsonville-York.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.