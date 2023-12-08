Belpre girls improve to 3-1 with win over Trimble

Julia Way gets the steal in Belpre's win over Trimble.
Julia Way gets the steal in Belpre's win over Trimble.(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Belpre Lady Golden Eagles have their third dominant win in four outings, as the Eagles took care of the Trimble Lady Tomcats at home on Thursday.

It was nip and tuck through the first half, with Belpre only having a 29-23 advantage, but Belpre pulled away in the second half for a 62-35 victory at Joe Garrett Court.

Belpre improves to 3-1 on the season, and they will next play on Saturday on the road against Nelsonville-York.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Woman, infant killed in crash
Accident closes off part of Market Street.
Parts of Market Street blocked due to two-vehicle crash
(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
Ohio lawmakers consider bill changing marijuana legalization
Fatal fire on Market St. under investigation by W.Va. State Fire Marshal
Fatal fire on Market St. under investigation by W.Va. State Fire Marshal
Harla R. Gardner Obit
Obituary: Gardner, Harla R.

Latest News

Pitt at WVU Men's Basketball
Pitt WVU Men's Basketball
Williamstown QB Maxwell Molessa is the 1st team captain for Class A all-state
Class A All-State football teams announced
Ohio comes up short against Youngstown State 78-72.
Ohio comes up short against Youngstown State 78-72
Ezra Minard signs with Davidson for track and cross country.
Ezra Minard signs with Davidson for track and cross country