Cause of deadly Market Street fire ruled undetermined, but most likely accidental

By Phyllis Smith
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The fire that killed a Parkersburg resident has been ruled as undetermined but most probably accidental by West Virginia State Fire Marshal investigators.

The fire began on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at an apartment building on Market Street.  The victim was found on the 3rd floor of the apartment and was declared dead at the scene by emergency medical services personnel.

The apartment in which the victim was found was determined to be where the fire originally started. Smoke alarms were present in the building and active when firefighters first arrived.

The victim was sent to the WV State Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and autopsy.

WTAP is working to learn the name of the person.

