County commissioners discuss $110 million settlement

By Jacob Krantz
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington County commissioners met with the Ohio EPA to discuss guidelines regarding the recent $110 million settlement for the release of PFAS chemicals.

In late November, DuPont, Chemours, and Corteva reached a settlement with the state of Ohio for the release of PFAS, better known as ‘forever chemicals’ from the Washington Works facility in Wood County, West Virginia.

According to Governor Mike DeWine, 80% of the settlement funds will address pollution from the Washington Works plant. The remaining 20% will be used to address problems with firefighting foam containing PFAS and damage to natural resources.

Washington County Commissioner James Booth said they are in preliminary discussions with the Ohio EPA on how the funds will be allocated in Washington County.

“Wednesday, when we met with the staff of the Ohio EPA that is one thing we requested is to have a seat at the table. To say we need to have some input on what happens in Washington County, not because we want to tell these associations what to do but to be their voice and that’s why we were there. So, we can say yes, these needs are here, we need this here and this there so we can provide safe water to the people that need it.”

Washington County Commissioner Charlie Schilling said sustainability is a point of emphasis for the commission.

“With this type of settlement, the possibilities are endless. I think we need to make sure we are looking at sustainability for future generations and that’s something we discussed with the Ohio EPA making sure there is a stable source of clean water there for many years to come.”

The commission believes Washington County will receive a substantial amount of the settlement, but an exact percentage is not known at this time.

