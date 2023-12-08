DHHR and MOVTA hosts annual toy drive

MOV TRANSIT AUTHROITY AND DHHR PARTNER AGAIN FOR TOY DRIVE
By Kheron Alston
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Another year, another annual Stuff the Bus toy drive for the DHHR and MOVTA. This year the Vienna PD, Parkersburg PD, PSHS Southern Belles and many others came together to collect toys for displaced children.

As of now at least 450 children are in the DHHR system and could be on the verge of not experiencing a gift filled Christmas. Today the toy drive will give a lot of those children gifts that they dream of.

A lot of the toys donated today will not only help the kids have a great Christmas but it will also help the families who have taken care of them as well.

“A lot of times those kids are placed with kinship relatives who can be family members, teachers, a church member or anyone they can be familiar with and sometimes they’re not prepared for that extra cost at Christmas,” said Social Services Manager, Shannon Elkins.

If you missed todays toy drive you can still bring your donations to the WVA DHHR building.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
Ohio lawmakers consider bill changing marijuana legalization
Christy Lynn Pippin Obit
Obituary: Pippin, Christy Lynn
Chandra Smyers, 36, of Athens, and Bryon Ely, 35, of New Marshfield, were both located at a...
Two people arrested for multiple crimes in Athens County
Fatal crash
Woman, infant killed in crash
Marion Bruce Tennant Obit
Obituary: Tennant, Marion Bruce

Latest News

Jeremy Phoenix talks about the College Football Playoff, WVU's bowl game against UNC, and the...
One half of Raspy Voice Kids Podcast talks CFP, WVU bowl game, and WVU basketball
One half of the RVK talks about the College Football Playoff, WVU football's bowl game, and...
One half of the RVK talks about WVU sports and the College Football Playoff
Annual St. Marys Christmas parade.
St. Marys prepares for annual Christmas parade
Cause of deadly Market Street fire ruled undetermined, but most likely accidental
Cause of deadly Market Street fire ruled undetermined, but most likely accidental