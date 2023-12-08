DHHR and MOVTA hosts annual toy drive

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Another year, another annual Stuff the Bus toy drive for the DHHR and MOVTA. This year the Vienna PD, Parkersburg PD, PSHS Southern Belles and many others came together to collect toys for displaced children.

As of now at least 450 children are in the DHHR system and could be on the verge of not experiencing a gift filled Christmas. Today the toy drive will give a lot of those children gifts that they dream of.

A lot of the toys donated today will not only help the kids have a great Christmas but it will also help the families who have taken care of them as well.

“A lot of times those kids are placed with kinship relatives who can be family members, teachers, a church member or anyone they can be familiar with and sometimes they’re not prepared for that extra cost at Christmas,” said Social Services Manager, Shannon Elkins.

If you missed todays toy drive you can still bring your donations to the WVA DHHR building.

