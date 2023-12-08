Home Evacuated After Fire on 15th Street

No injuries reported
By Emily Biles
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:24 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Shortly after 3:30 this morning, Parkersburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire on 15th Street in Parkersburg.

No injuries have been reported.

Parkersburg Fire Department had the fire contained within 10 minutes of their arrival, but were still investigating as of 4:00 a.m.

The residence sustained damage to the rear and smoke throughout.

Parkersburg Police Department and St. Joseph Ambulance Services also responded to the call.

