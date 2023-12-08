Local food pantry receives significant donation just in time for the holidays

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Friday morning Ohio LECET gave $4358.05 to Gospel Mission Food Pantry in Marietta. The donation given is from the organization’s golf scramble that they host every September.

“We have a charitable golf outing one time a year and it’s very well attended. People donate that don’t even come and golf at the end of the day we pay for the day of golf, the meal and whatever is left over put into one pot and this year we divided that by 21,” said Kevin Lewis of Ohio LECET.

Business Manager, Kenny Allen, was one of the business managers who decided to donate to Gospel Mission because of the impact he has seen the food pantry make within the community.

“We try to do at the Laborers local what we can do for the community and we know what Candy and her husband do for the community and that’s why we thought this was our best pick this year for her and we’ll be presenting her a check for $4358.05″ said Allen.

After receiving the donation that was more than what she expected Director, Candy Waite, couldn’t put into words just how much this would help them.

“We can’t thank you all enough for choosing Gospel Mission Food Pantry to receive this blessed donation. It’s going to help a lot to provide food for the food pantry and continue to help those who god sends through the doors of gospel mission food pantry,” said Waite.

If you are in need of clothing, food or other items you can visit the Gospel Mission building at 309 Lancaster St.

