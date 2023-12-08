Marietta City Council votes to install benches in memory of local veterans at Gold Star Park

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta City Council adopted two resolutions that will put two benches at Gold Star Park to honor two local veterans. Their names were Corporal Chad D. Wright and David T. Smith. These requests were made on behalf of John Sprigg of the Marine Corp League.

WTAP got a hold of a local veteran who knew both of them. He told WTAP that both Wright and Smith were marines and were pillars of the veteran community. Both were founders of MOV Veterans Outreach, which helps veterans in need. They were also the founding fathers of the Sergeant Bob O’ Malley Detachment in Marietta.

Wright was the veterans service officer for the Washington County Veteran Service Commission and a sergeant at arms at the Ohio State Association of County Veterans Service Officers. Plus the Washington County Veteran Service Commission’s building is named after him.

Smith served as the MOV Veterans Outreach president and was a detachment commandant for the Sergeant Bob O’ Malley Detachment. WTAP was told that, under his leadership, the detachment underwent significant growth.

