Marietta museums prepare for new year

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Campus Martius and the Ohio River Museums are looking forward to the end of the year and what is to come.

The Campus Marius Museum has their last insider-guided tour this year on December 16.

The museum will continue their Speaker Series, Brown Baggin’, in the new year.

Holding events like this and interacting with visitors means a lot to Campus Martius and Ohio River Museums Executive Director Erin Augenstein.

“We know the exhibits, and we know the artifacts here. When we have visitors from California, New England, and Africa who come to visit, and they find an artifact that they connect with, they ask us a question, and we start a conversation about it. It is always really exciting to be able to do that, to see our world and our history through someone else’s eyes, and to appreciate the perspective of other people,” said Augenstein.

The excitement continues for visitors as Augenstein adds that they received approval from the city to build a new Ohio River Museum.

At this time, there is no time frame for the project, but Augenstein wants everyone to be aware of what is on the horizon for the museum.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.