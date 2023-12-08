PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Pluto! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Pluto’s about 2 years old and a mixed breed from the Humane Society of Parkersburg.

While they don’t know Pluto’s breed yet, the HSOP did get some DNA testers donated. So, they should know his breed soon!

Pluto gets along with everyone! He loves men, women, children, dogs and cats!

Pluto is full of energy and loves to play. HSOP volunteer Lori Elliot said he like to throw his toys up and the air and chase them - saying he loves doing this with one of his most recent toys.

Even though he loves to play, he also like to cuddle with his people. Lori also pointed out that he’s great in car, saying that he laid down in the back and napped the whole time.

Pluto knows how to sit and is very treat motivated. Since he’s only two, there’s potential to teach him other tricks as well. He got too excited to show his trick on air, but did it off set; you can watch that below!

Pluto is from the HSOP. He's showing off how to 'sit' after being on the Noon Newscast!

You can make Pluto a part of your family by filling out an application or heading down to the shelter to meet him!

Lori said to keep an eye on the HSOP website and Facebook Page. She said they will be having some holiday specials going on!

The website is, www.hsop.org

The Facebook Page is, Humane Society of Parkersburg

