Obituary: Anderson, Betty Doris

Betty Doris Anderson, 95, of Parkersburg, passed away on December 8, 2023, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born on July 18, 1928, in Wirt County, WV a daughter of the late Charles and Myrtle Rader Jones. Betty was a devoted wife and homemaker.

Betty is survived by her sister, Ethel Ingram, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack R. Anderson; one brother, Lonnie Jones; three sisters, Marie Gilbert, Myrtle Harper and Alice Martin.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Pastor Adam Myers officiating.

Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Monday 6-8 pm at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.