Obituary: Biddle, Jennifer L.

Jennifer L. Biddle, 69, of Williamstown, WV, passed away on Friday, December 8, 2023, at her home. She was born on July 9, 1954, in Marietta a daughter of Samuel Lee Biddle and Irene Mangold Biddle.

Jennifer was a graduate of Williamstown High School and was employed at the Biddle Tomato Farm.

She is survived by her brother Nick (Penny) Biddle of Waverly sister Betsy Biddle and her special friend Roger Garnes Evans, WV, step-brother John Purinton, niece Erin (Nate) Hall, nephews, Casey (Melissa) Biddle and Jesse (Heather) Biddle, several great nieces and nephews and special friends Dale and Darlene Lott.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

Special thanks to the crew at Housecalls Hospice for the care they gave Jennifer.

