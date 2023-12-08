Obituary: Clark, Eva Susan

Eva Susan Clark, 72, of Washington, WV, passed away on December 7, 2023, at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born in Beaumont, TX, on December 12, 1950, the daughter of the late James B. and Joy Glazner Moncrief. She was a graduate of Berry College in Rome, GA. and had retired from E. I. DuPont after 35 years of service.

She was very talented in arts and crafts, cooking, sewing, music, and listening, and she was an avid reader. She loved the Lord Jesus, loved people, and was a friend to many. She was a member of the First Assembly of God in Parkersburg.

She is survived by her husband, David L. Clark, and Her brother, James Moncrief (Karen) of Athens, GA. Stepson, David R. Clark of Manheim, PA. Sister-in-law Alice Johnson of Boaz, WV. A very special friend, Carrie Brown, and many cousins in Texas.

She was preceded in death by two stepsons, William Thomas Clark, and Christopher Andrew Clark.

Funeral services will be on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. at the First Assembly of God, 139 Hill Avenue, Parkersburg, WV. 26101 with Pastor Brad Puckett officiating. Burial will be in Athens, GA. Visitation will be Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg and Tuesday at the church one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

