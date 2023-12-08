Obituary: Dulin, Lee Allen

Lee Allen Dulin, 75, of Parkersburg passed away on December 3, 2023, at Worthington Manor. He was born September 12, 1948, a son to the late Harlan K. and Hilda E. (Pierson) Dulin. Lee was a salesman in the area, working for Economy Beauty, Pepsi, Schwann, and Red Baron, to name a few. Lee also served his country in the US Navy aboard USS America, before she was scuttled, as an Aviation and Structural Mechanic for F-14 Tomcats.

Surviving Lee is his wife Zlata “Sam” Dulin; daughter Deanna Finnicum; grandson Thomas Finnicum; sister Janet Roberts; niece Teresa Moore; and beloved pets Sweetpea, Kai, Moxie, and Poly.

Along with his parents, Lee is preceded in death by his son-in-law Kevin Finnicum Sr.; grandson Kevin Finnicum Jr.; and brother-in-law Ronald Roberts.

Lee’s remains will be cremated, with a memorial gathering at the funeral home to be scheduled shortly after.

The family would like to extend special thanks to UPMC Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center for their professionalism and help in the process of receiving Lee’s final gift through organ donation, and a special thank you to the nurses and aides of the West Wing at Worthington Manor.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Humane Society of Parkersburg or any other animal rescue foundation of their choosing in Lee’s honor.

