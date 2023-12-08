Obituary: Dulin, Lee Allen

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lee Allen Dulin, 75, of Parkersburg passed away on December 3, 2023, at Worthington Manor. He was born September 12, 1948, a son to the late Harlan K. and Hilda E. (Pierson) Dulin. Lee was a salesman in the area, working for Economy Beauty, Pepsi, Schwann, and Red Baron, to name a few. Lee also served his country in the US Navy aboard USS America, before she was scuttled, as an Aviation and Structural Mechanic for F-14 Tomcats.

Surviving Lee is his wife Zlata “Sam” Dulin; daughter Deanna Finnicum; grandson Thomas Finnicum; sister Janet Roberts; niece Teresa Moore; and beloved pets Sweetpea, Kai, Moxie, and Poly.

Along with his parents, Lee is preceded in death by his son-in-law Kevin Finnicum Sr.; grandson Kevin Finnicum Jr.; and brother-in-law Ronald Roberts.

Lee’s remains will be cremated, with a memorial gathering at the funeral home to be scheduled shortly after.

The family would like to extend special thanks to UPMC Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center for their professionalism and help in the process of receiving Lee’s final gift through organ donation, and a special thank you to the nurses and aides of the West Wing at Worthington Manor.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Humane Society of Parkersburg or any other animal rescue foundation of their choosing in Lee’s honor.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
Ohio lawmakers consider bill changing marijuana legalization
Christy Lynn Pippin Obit
Obituary: Pippin, Christy Lynn
Chandra Smyers, 36, of Athens, and Bryon Ely, 35, of New Marshfield, were both located at a...
Two people arrested for multiple crimes in Athens County
Fatal crash
Woman, infant killed in crash
Marion Bruce Tennant Obit
Obituary: Tennant, Marion Bruce

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Biddle, Jennifer L.
Louis “Sam” Edward Gwinn Obit
Obituary: Gwinn, Louis “Sam” Edward
Gene R. "Bud" Griffith Obit
Obituary: Griffith, Gene R. "Bud"
Loyal Ross Roberts Obit
Obituary: Roberts, Loyal Ross