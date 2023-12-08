Obituary: Fliehman, Joseph Mark

Joseph Mark Fliehman, 81, of Marietta, passed away at 9:10 pm, Thursday, December 7, 2023 at his home. He was born December 17, 1942 in Germantown, OH, a son of Kelton R. Fliehman and Frieda C. Pitzer Fliehman.

Joseph served in the U. S. Army. He retired after 32 years as an electrician from DuPont Company. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Marietta Shrine Club, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Elk 477, American Legion Post, VFW Post 5108, and Marietta Moose Lodge.

He is survived by his daughter Johanna (Larry “Butch”) Bradford of Bonn, grandchildren: Spencer (Jacob) Bradford of Graysville, Regan Bradford of Bonn, Austin (Karami) Best of Marietta, Garret (Allison) Best of Belpre, Averi (Bryen) Best of Columbus, two great-grandchildren and special friend Marty McLeod and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter Jolena Ann Best, and brother, Kelton R. Fliehman, Jr.

At his request, he will be cremated, and a celebration of his life will be held at a later time. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family, and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

