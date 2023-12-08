Obituary: Griffith, Gene R. "Bud"

Gene R. “Bud” Griffith, 89, of Parkersburg, passed away December 5, 2023, at the Willows Center Nursing Home. He was born on September 23, 1934, in Parkersburg, WV, and was the son of the late Harry D. and Delma Williams Griffith.

Bud worked as a homebuilder for many years prior to going to work for Acorn Development as Superintendent over their commercial construction projects where he retired from in 1994. He was a US Marine veteran serving from 1957 to 1959. He enjoyed watching horse racing and going to the tracks. He also loved taking bus trips with his beloved wife. He considered Bible Baptist Church as his church.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Constance “Connie” Griffith; son, Mark Griffith; daughter, Angela Stewart; four grandchildren, Taylor and Joseph Stewart, Todd and Thomas Griffith; and one great-grandchild, Ezra Olivares.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Miller and Deloris E. Griffith

At Bud’s request, there will be no visitation or services.

The family would like to thank Pastor Dan Stevens, The Willows, and Housecalls Hospice for the care and support.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.