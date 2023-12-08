Obituary: Griffith, Gene R. "Bud"

Gene R. "Bud" Griffith Obit
Gene R. "Bud" Griffith Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Gene R. “Bud” Griffith, 89, of Parkersburg, passed away December 5, 2023, at the Willows Center Nursing Home.  He was born on September 23, 1934, in Parkersburg, WV, and was the son of the late Harry D. and Delma Williams Griffith.

Bud worked as a homebuilder for many years prior to going to work for Acorn Development as Superintendent over their commercial construction projects where he retired from in 1994.  He was a US Marine veteran serving from 1957 to 1959.   He enjoyed watching horse racing and going to the tracks.  He also loved taking bus trips with his beloved wife.  He considered Bible Baptist Church as his church.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Constance “Connie” Griffith; son, Mark Griffith; daughter, Angela Stewart; four grandchildren, Taylor and Joseph Stewart, Todd and Thomas Griffith; and one great-grandchild, Ezra Olivares.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Miller and Deloris E. Griffith

At Bud’s request, there will be no visitation or services.

The family would like to thank Pastor Dan Stevens, The Willows, and Housecalls Hospice for the care and support.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
Ohio lawmakers consider bill changing marijuana legalization
Christy Lynn Pippin Obit
Obituary: Pippin, Christy Lynn
Chandra Smyers, 36, of Athens, and Bryon Ely, 35, of New Marshfield, were both located at a...
Two people arrested for multiple crimes in Athens County
Fatal crash
Woman, infant killed in crash
Marion Bruce Tennant Obit
Obituary: Tennant, Marion Bruce

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Biddle, Jennifer L.
Louis “Sam” Edward Gwinn Obit
Obituary: Gwinn, Louis “Sam” Edward
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Dulin, Lee Allen
Loyal Ross Roberts Obit
Obituary: Roberts, Loyal Ross