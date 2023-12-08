Obituary: Gwinn, Louis “Sam” Edward

Louis “Sam” Edward Gwinn, 89, of Marietta, OH, died peacefully at his home, comforted by his loving wife of 67 years on December 6th, 2023.

He was born in Meadow Bridge, WV, on May 9th, 1934, to Cleatus E. Gwinn and Opal F. Gwinn. His humble beginnings instilled a profound drive in life to work hard and serve others-which he did so gracefully. He attended Meadow Bridge High School, and after graduation, he joined the United States Navy, where he would spend four years proudly serving the country he loved. His time in the Navy was spent aboard the USS Salem, the Flagship of the 6th Fleet, and then on the USS New Jersey, the most decorated battleship in history. Stationed in the Mediterranean Sea, he had the opportunity to tour other countries and create lasting memories with shipmates who he remained in contact with throughout his life. Some of his best stories that family members enjoyed came from his days in the service.

Sam met the love of his life, Marcella Louise, at Meadow Bridge High School. They married on April 9th, 1956. They spent the beginning of their marriage traveling and experiencing the world while he served our country. They settled in Marietta, OH, and built a beautiful family together, including a son, Gillis “Ed” Gwinn, and Theresa Morrison. Sam was a devoted Father and Husband who always put his family first. Together, they created a beautiful love story that shined through while Louise selflessly cared for him through his final days.

Many things brought Sam happiness, but few like the love he exuded for his Grandchildren. He was known as Grandpa to Kendel, Allison, Chase, and Boo Boo to his Great Grandchildren Ellie, Marissa, Ross, Davis, and Vera. Memories of countless stories, subtle laughs at cartoons, and pure love will always be remembered.

Sam was a hard worker and earned a supervisor position at American Cyanamid Company where he retired after 37 years. He spent seven terms on the Marietta City Council, where he made huge impacts on the community around him. He served on countless committees, including Reno Volunteer Fire Department, Marietta Jaycees, Marietta Civitan Club, Marietta Recreation Commission, Marietta River Roar, Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame Board, American Legion Post 64, VFW Post 5108, USS Salem Association, and USS New Jersey Association. His love of sports poured into thousands of kids through his 37 years of coaching youth football, 20 years of youth basketball, and seven years of little league baseball. He was inducted into the Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame, Mid-Ohio Valley Softball Hall of Fame, and Washington County Veterans Hall of Fame. His years of dedicated service to the community undoubtedly left an impact on those lucky enough to cross paths with him.

Sam was a hard shell with a really soft inside. His words of affection were small, but the love was always big. He will always be remembered for his service to those around him, his witty nature, and the way he remembered every detail of a story. We couldn’t have asked for a better Husband, Father, Grandpa, or Boo Boo. His memory will forever live on in the hearts of all those who have been blessed to know him.

Sam was preceded in death by his Grandson, Brandon Gwinn. He is survived by his wife, Marcella Louise Gwinn, Children Gillis “Ed” Gwinn and Theresa (Kenneth) Morrison, Grandchildren Kendel (Jason) Frye, Allison (Dustin) Dunlap, Chase (Stephanie) Hughes, Great Grandchildren Ellie, Ross, Davis, Vera, Siblings Izetta McGlothin, Dave Gwinn, Charlotte (Wilbur) Ackers, Drema Klatt, Sister in Law Bettie Lively.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 11, 2023 at the MARIETTA CHAPEL OF CAWLEY & PEOPLES FUNERAL HOME, with Pastor Gordie Deer officiating. Entombment will follow in the East Lawn Mausoleum, where full military honors will be observed. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

