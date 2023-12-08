One half of Raspy Voice Kids Podcast talks CFP, WVU bowl game, and WVU basketball

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It’s that time of year again! No we are not talking about the holiday season we are talking about college bowl season!

The College Football Playoff Committee made their selections for the top four teams in the country to play in the playoff on New Year’s Day.

However, their decisions came with some controversary as the Florida St. Seminoles were left out of the playoff becoming the first ever undefeated Power 5 Conference Champion to be left out of the playoff.

The Michigan Wolverines earned the #1 seed and will square off with the #4 seed Alabama Crimson Tide. The Washington Huskies received the #2 seed and they will take on the #3 seed Texas Longhorns.

The West Virginia Mountaineers will take on the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on December 27.

It’s a Big 12/ACC matchup of two 8-4 teams looking to finish the season on high-note.

UNC could be without star Quarterback, Drake Maye, as he may sit out of the game to prepare for the NFL Draft. Maye is projected to be one of the first QB’s to be taken in the 2024 draft.

The Mountaineers basketball team started the year off with a victory but have started to struggle now as the competition has gotten tougher.

The Mountaineers hold a 3-5 record this year and will look to bounce back against Drexel on Saturday, December 9.

