Remembering Pearl Harbor - The community gathers to honor veterans

A local Amvet post hosts their annual Pearl Harbor Day ceremony.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:54 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - On December 7th of 1941, over 2,000 American personnel lives were lost, including 68 civilians. It was a surprise attack by Japan’s military. It was also a catalyst for the U.S. entering World War II. For Pearl Harbor Day, the community gathered to remember this day and the events that followed.

WTAP attended Amvets Post 1788′s annual Pearl Harbor Day ceremony in Marietta.

For over a decade now, Amvets has gathered the community to remember Pearl Harbor and the Americans who died there.

Event organizer Gene Venham told WTAP that remembering isn’t only for one day a year.

“Everything we do in life, you know, there’s been battles and, you know, a lot of lives have been taken because of that. A lot of people sacrificed their lives for this so it’s important that we keep it in our minds not just today but everyday,” he said.

Amvets member Bruce Haas spoke at the event, breaking down the history that lead up to Pearl Harbor as well as the history that followed. That included Marietta’s efforts in World War II.

“American industry from Ford Motor Company to IBM from Remington to the Aerolite Company here in Marietta got busy, building ships for battleships, submarines, rifles, fighter planes, long-range-bombers, mountains of ammunition…,” he said.

The ceremony ended on the Putnam Street Bridge. Military organizations threw wreaths into the river one at a time to honor the people who died in Pearl Harbor and World War II.

Gene Venham is also a combat veteran so events like this feel personal. He told WTAP that it made him proud.

“Pride that we still have a group of Americans that are willing to sign that blank check and give their lives if need be to keep their sons, daughter, aunts, uncles free so they don’t have to go and do it,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
Ohio lawmakers consider bill changing marijuana legalization
Fatal crash
Woman, infant killed in crash
Harla R. Gardner Obit
Obituary: Gardner, Harla R.
Chandra Smyers, 36, of Athens, and Bryon Ely, 35, of New Marshfield, were both located at a...
Two people arrested for multiple crimes in Athens County
Fatal fire on Market St. under investigation by W.Va. State Fire Marshal
Red Cross helping people displaced by fatal Parkersburg apartment fire

Latest News

Marietta City Council meets.
Marietta City Council votes to install benches in memory of local veterans at Gold Star Park
Food drive
Winter food drive at Parkersburg South High School
Board meeting
Belpre City School District Board of Education meeting
Veterans and members of the community gathered to remember Pearl Harbor at Point Park on...
Pearl Harbor Remembered at Point Park Wreath Ceremony