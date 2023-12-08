Remembering Pearl Harbor - The community gathers to honor veterans

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - On December 7th of 1941, over 2,000 American personnel lives were lost, including 68 civilians. It was a surprise attack by Japan’s military. It was also a catalyst for the U.S. entering World War II. For Pearl Harbor Day, the community gathered to remember this day and the events that followed.

WTAP attended Amvets Post 1788′s annual Pearl Harbor Day ceremony in Marietta.

For over a decade now, Amvets has gathered the community to remember Pearl Harbor and the Americans who died there.

Event organizer Gene Venham told WTAP that remembering isn’t only for one day a year.

“Everything we do in life, you know, there’s been battles and, you know, a lot of lives have been taken because of that. A lot of people sacrificed their lives for this so it’s important that we keep it in our minds not just today but everyday,” he said.

Amvets member Bruce Haas spoke at the event, breaking down the history that lead up to Pearl Harbor as well as the history that followed. That included Marietta’s efforts in World War II.

“American industry from Ford Motor Company to IBM from Remington to the Aerolite Company here in Marietta got busy, building ships for battleships, submarines, rifles, fighter planes, long-range-bombers, mountains of ammunition…,” he said.

The ceremony ended on the Putnam Street Bridge. Military organizations threw wreaths into the river one at a time to honor the people who died in Pearl Harbor and World War II.

Gene Venham is also a combat veteran so events like this feel personal. He told WTAP that it made him proud.

“Pride that we still have a group of Americans that are willing to sign that blank check and give their lives if need be to keep their sons, daughter, aunts, uncles free so they don’t have to go and do it,” he said.

