St. Marys prepares for annual Christmas parade

This year’s parade theme is White Christmas.
Parade
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city of St. Marys is preparing for its annual Christmas parade on Saturday.

Michael Nelson of Pleasants County Chamber of Commerce expects residents to line the streets in anticipation of incoming floats.

Nelson said the parade provides an opportunity to create lifelong memories.

“I remember as a child in downtown Parkersburg my great grandfather would take me to the Dils Center to watch the parades. And this year I get the chance to bring that enjoyment to folks here in St. Marys and Pleasants County. I think we have a really nice event planned.”

The parade line up begins at 5 p.m. at the St. Marys marina and the parade begins at 6 p.m.

