This Is Home: Mid-Ohio Valley Remembers Pearl Harbor

PARKERSBURG, W.Va., MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - 82 years after the attack on Pearl Harbor, the words of former president Franklin Delano Roosevelt still remain prevalent...that “December 7, 1941... [is] a date which will live in infamy...”

This historic event is what spearheaded the declaration of war from the United States that led to our participation in World War II.

While the attack on Pearl Harbor is an event that is remembered nationally, the events celebrated on both sides of the river Thursday served as a way for our community to personally remember the history of the attack while honoring those who have served...even those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

One act of remembrance added for the day came from April Binkney with the Veteran’s Museum of the Mid-Ohio Valley, who added a personal touch to the Point Park Ceremony by throwing pieces of paper into the Ohio River with the American flag printed on them, where she had written the names of some of her family members who served in World War II.

Those who found themselves at Point Park Thursday afternoon were able to attend a ceremony where wreaths were thrown by those representing the different branches of the military, along with different service organizations from the community, into the Ohio River.

According to April Binkney with the Veteran’s Museum of the Mid-Ohio Valley, there is a special reason for why wreaths, of all things, were chosen.

“They chose a wreath because there’s no end or beginning. It’s a complete circle in every aspect that we do. We all reach out into a circle of our community to help represent each other and to represent everybody. So that circle is symbolic of who we are as organizations and the different branches that we represent.”

The symbolism of the wreath could also be seen across the river in Marietta, where AMVETS hosted their annual Pearl Harbor Day Ceremony on the Putnam St. Bridge, where military organizations threw wreaths into the river one at a time to honor the people who died in Pearl Harbor and World War II.

Local AMVET Post Commander and combat veteran Gene Venham says that the ceremony made him feel pride for those who are willing to serve stating, “[He has] pride that we still have a group of Americans that are willing to sign that blank check and give their lives if need be, to keep their sons, daughter, aunts, uncles, free so they don’t have to go and do it.”

According to those we spoke to at both events, at the core of it all, remembering Pearl Harbor Day is of great importance. Commandant of the Archibald Henderson Marine Corps League Philip Johnston spoke on how he sees the importance of remembering this day.

“I think it’s very important, especially for our young people who, myself, I was born in 1942 during World War Two, and the young people today I don’t think are getting those kinds of lessons in the history today.”

This sentiment was shared by Venham, who also commented on the importance of remembering the attack on Pearl Harbor.

“Everything we do in life, you know, there’s been battles and you know a lot of lives have been taken because of that. A lot of people sacrificed their lives for this so it’s important that we keep it in our minds, not just today but every day.”

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.