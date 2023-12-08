Winter food drive at Parkersburg South High School

Winter food drive
By Hailey Lanham
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg South High School collected non-perishable food items amongst other various items at their Winter band concert.

Parkersburg South collected way more than what they had expected at their winter food drive.

This is the first time they have held a food drive and have decided to continue it in the future due to the good turn out. This year they partnered with Old Man Rivers which is a food pantry in Wood County.

Christi Walcutt, a Band Booster, expressed how important is was for the kids to give back to the community that helps and supports them.

“The community really supports the band members a lot so we thought it was important to show the kids that they should be giving back to the community that supports them and Old Man Rivers does a lot for the community. The director said in October they served like twenty six hundred individuals with their food pantry and additionally they provide cooked meals for our elderly population. Around 770 meals in the month of October, so we really wanted to helped them.” said Christi Walcutt, a Band Booster.

If you wish to donate to the community you can visit https://oldmanriversmission.org/ for more information.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Woman, infant killed in crash
Accident closes off part of Market Street.
Parts of Market Street blocked due to two-vehicle crash
(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
Ohio lawmakers consider bill changing marijuana legalization
Fatal fire on Market St. under investigation by W.Va. State Fire Marshal
Fatal fire on Market St. under investigation by W.Va. State Fire Marshal
Harla R. Gardner Obit
Obituary: Gardner, Harla R.

Latest News

Board meeting
Belpre City School District Board of Education meeting
Veterans and members of the community gathered to remember Pearl Harbor at Point Park on...
Pearl Harbor Remembered at Point Park Wreath Ceremony
Coalition director James Ruble said events like this help grow the manufacturing industry in...
Manufacturers’ coalition works to grow manufacturing industry
The H2Ohio money going to Matamoras will be used to replace more than six thousand feet of...
Village of Matamoras receives $1.5 million H2Ohio grant