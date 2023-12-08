Winter food drive at Parkersburg South High School

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg South High School collected non-perishable food items amongst other various items at their Winter band concert.

Parkersburg South collected way more than what they had expected at their winter food drive.

This is the first time they have held a food drive and have decided to continue it in the future due to the good turn out. This year they partnered with Old Man Rivers which is a food pantry in Wood County.

Christi Walcutt, a Band Booster, expressed how important is was for the kids to give back to the community that helps and supports them.

“The community really supports the band members a lot so we thought it was important to show the kids that they should be giving back to the community that supports them and Old Man Rivers does a lot for the community. The director said in October they served like twenty six hundred individuals with their food pantry and additionally they provide cooked meals for our elderly population. Around 770 meals in the month of October, so we really wanted to helped them.” said Christi Walcutt, a Band Booster.

If you wish to donate to the community you can visit https://oldmanriversmission.org/ for more information.

