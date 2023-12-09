Cookies with Santa at the museum

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Campus Martius Museum hosted Cookies with Santa before he heads back to the North Pole. The museum partnered with the Washington County Library giving books to kids along with crafts and cookies.

“We have a really great relationship with the Washington County Public Library and we do all sorts of programming together throughout the year. Last year towards the end of the year we still had some funds left in the budget and we proposed having a Santa day and what would that look like and before you know it we knew Santa would be able to arrive to us and that gifts of books to the kids from Santa would be a really great addition. We started that last year, we added some cookies, and called it cookies with Santa.” said Erin Augenstein, Executive Director.

The environment is laid back and anyone is welcome to visit Santa Claus in a calm and welcoming space.

“So we have a lot of families who like to come see us because they might have kids who have special needs or they have some sensory issues and so this is a very laid back atmosphere to see Santa in.” said Augenstein.

The executive director of the museum expressed how important it is for kids to learn from an early age the history that surrounds them and anyone of all ages is welcome.

“It is really important for families to know that your kids are welcome here. Everyone is welcome here. Please bring your kids we want them to come and we want them to explore the museum, are they going to understand everything they see? Probably not, most adults don’t, but at least you get the chance to start to teach them about museums, teach them about what’s old and what does it mean for something to be really old and they start to learn throughout their life about history by seeing things from when they were younger and repeatedly seeing them as you age.” said Augenstein.

To see upcoming events you can visit their website at https://mariettamuseums.org/campus-martius/.

