Deadline to register for the annual Christmas feast is coming up

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The deadline for registering for the annual Christmas feast at the Marietta Franklin Street Knights of Columbus building is approaching.

The building will be decorated for Christmas and ready for its guests on Christmas Day. Guests will enjoy live music as well as a meal that includes everything from appetizers to cakes and pies for desserts.

It’s a tradition community volunteers like Bruce Haas have been organizing for 10 years.

“If we had our wish, no one in Washington County would be alone on Christmas. We have a place for them to come out,” he said.

You can either dine-in, have a meal delivered to you, or pick up your food. You can request transportation to and from the event as well.

Everything is free.

The registration deadline is December 18th. Call 740-760-0277 or email christmasfeast2013@gmail.com to register.

