Fort Frye picks up wire-to-wire victory over Linsly.

BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Fort Frye Lady Cadets picked up their second straight victory with a dominant 59-33 win over Linsly.

The Lady Cadets jumped out to a 10-0 run and never trailed through the entire game. They move to 4-1 on the season.

Fort Frye will participate in the Battle in the 740 Showcase at Shawnee State University against Portsmouth on Sunday.

