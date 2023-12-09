Fort Frye picks up wire-to-wire victory over Linsly

Fort Frye picks up wire-to-wire victory over Linsly.
By Josiah Schueneman
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Fort Frye Lady Cadets picked up their second straight victory with a dominant 59-33 win over Linsly.

The Lady Cadets jumped out to a 10-0 run and never trailed through the entire game. They move to 4-1 on the season.

Fort Frye will participate in the Battle in the 740 Showcase at Shawnee State University against Portsmouth on Sunday.

