Kids paint nutcrackers to get in the holiday spirit

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Branch of the Washington County Public library held a craft night for kids.

The Marietta Branch holds open hours for kids on Friday’s from 3 -5pm with various activities including crafts, games, scavenger hunts, and of course books!

“On Friday’s we try to do activities for the kids so that they have something to do after school to kind of kick off their weekend, they will come in and we have open hours between 3 and 5 and it is called a passive program which just means the kids can come in and out of their leisure and when parents have the time to fit it in. We will do different crafts based off maybe the season, so this month we are doing a variety of holiday ornaments.” said Kate Maverick, Library Assistant.

The staff at the library think it is important to get the kids involved in their local libraries and have a safe place for them to hang out after school.

“We just want the kids to have a safe place, a place that they can come and be interacting with other kids in safe environment and then it is in an environment that is full of books and and so there is a good chance that they are going to get into books. That is what we are really hoping for.” said Maverick.

Every month they have a different theme and next month will be Winter Wonderland. They will have a more challenging scavenger hunt as they create new ones each month.

“For January we are going to go with snowflakes, so if you come into the children’s library in January you are going to picture a winter wonderland. So we are going to have the kids make their own snowflakes and we are going to likely do one where the kids can make a snowflake out of their own name. We are going to have a scavenger hunt that is going to have snowflakes and every little detail is different so it will be a challenging scavenger hunt which we do a new scavenger hunt every single month and the kids love it and they get to pick a prize after” said Maverick

Maverick expressed how much she enjoys watching the kids have so much fun while interacting with others!

Their next craft event will be next Friday, December 15th from 3-5pm. You can find more details at https://www.wcplib.info/special-notices including pictures and treats with Santa Claus tomorrow, December 9th from 10:30am-1:30pm.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.