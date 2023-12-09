Ravenswood projects near completion

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ravenswood is wrapping up several big projects as the end of the year approaches.

Mayor of Ravenswood Josh Miller says that work on the boat slips and campground is mostly complete, allowing them to have a soft opening.

This allows the city to look at the upgrades and see if anything else needs to be adjusted before officially opening.

Mayor Miller says the other big attraction, the Veterans Park, is also close to completion following what has felt like a long time.

“I want to thank the community for their patience because Ravenswood has not seen this kind of investment in a long time. Once this is done it will pay off, and this community is going to enjoy this for the next 50 to 100 years.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place in the spring to celebrate the completion of the boat slips, campground, and upgrades to Veterans Park.

