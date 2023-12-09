Ravenswood projects near completion

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is expected to take place in the spring.
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ravenswood is wrapping up several big projects as the end of the year approaches.

Mayor of Ravenswood Josh Miller says that work on the boat slips and campground is mostly complete, allowing them to have a soft opening.

This allows the city to look at the upgrades and see if anything else needs to be adjusted before officially opening.

Mayor Miller says the other big attraction, the Veterans Park, is also close to completion following what has felt like a long time.

“I want to thank the community for their patience because Ravenswood has not seen this kind of investment in a long time. Once this is done it will pay off, and this community is going to enjoy this for the next 50 to 100 years.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place in the spring to celebrate the completion of the boat slips, campground, and upgrades to Veterans Park.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire that killed a Parkersburg resident has been ruled as undetermined but most probably...
Cause of deadly Market Street fire ruled undetermined, but most likely accidental
No injuries reported
Home Evacuated After Fire on 15th Street
Christy Lynn Pippin Obit
Obituary: Pippin, Christy Lynn
Chandra Smyers, 36, of Athens, and Bryon Ely, 35, of New Marshfield, were both located at a...
Two people arrested for multiple crimes in Athens County
Marion Bruce Tennant Obit
Obituary: Tennant, Marion Bruce

Latest News

W. Va. First Lady, her staff, & Nutter
W. Va. First Lady gives therapy dog to Ravenswood High School
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is expected to take place in the spring.
Ravenswood projects almost done
Cookies with Santa
Cookies with Santa at the museum
Bikes for Tykes
Wood County Sheriffs Department held Bikes for Tykes