Saylor Wharff signs with Ohio University for golf.

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta senior Saylor Wharff will go from Marietta to Athens to play golf for the Ohio Bobcats.

She made the decision at a ceremony with her friends, family, coaches, and teammates in attendance.

During her time at Marietta, Saylor qualified for state with her team during her freshman year, then reached state again as an individual in her senior year.

She’s excited to play for Ohio and credits many people for becoming the athlete she is today.

“I’m stoked. I’m really excited. I’m really blessed,” said Wharff. “I wouldn’t be able to do this without god, the man above. My parents, my friends, my family for the support. My brother, my uncle, my uncle Chris, especially, and my coaches.”

