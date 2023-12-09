Singing Christmas Tree has brought the community together for generations

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - The singing Christmas tree is a holiday staple in Pleasants County.

WTAP has more on how St. Marys has been keeping the Christmas spirit alive for generations.

Music Director Justin Hodges says it’s a tradition locals look forward to every year.

“It’s one of the most unique things I’ve ever seen honestly in my years of music directing.”

Choir members entertain the crowd with Christmas classics while standing in rows that stack into the shape of a Christmas tree. The music, however, is only a piece of the story. Hodges says that the sense of community is what keeps the tradition going.

“I think it’s a sense of the people coming together and wanting to celebrate the holiday season together with friends.”

Of course, a part of community is family. Choir member Caroline Bailey says her mom once sang in the tree and her grandfather directed the choir.

“I knew it was such a big part of my family’s history and my grandfather is unfortunately no longer with us so it’s just nice to do it in his honor.”

The singing tree started in the 50′s as a high school performance running up until 1996. It was picked back up in 2019 as a community tree not just for students.

Mike Eddy is a long-time participant who first joined in the 70′s.

“It was a lot of fun doing it back then. I’m not as musically inclined as I was back then but I still enjoy doing it.”

Decades later, the music continues.

The next performance is Sunday December 10th at 2pm at the St. Marys First Baptist Church’s Family Life Center.

