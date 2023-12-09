Wood County Sheriffs Department held Bikes for Tykes

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriffs Association held their annual Bikes for Tykes event.

This annual event is set up by the Wood County Sheriffs Association and donations collected are used to get the bikes for those in need.

The Sheriffs Department gets a list from the DHHR for those who are in need or would like a bike.

This is a way for the department to give back to the community and show kids they have a human side.

This year they had 50 bikes to give to the 50 kids who signed up.

“The DHHR, Department of Health and Human Resources puts together the list for us and you would have to reach out to the DHHR to be put onto any type of list if you are in need of any type of assistance. The main reason I think it is important for the community is for us as law enforcement to be able to reach out to show the human side of us and the fact that we do care about the community and we care about others and we care about the kids for sure.” said SGT. Andrew Shriver, Vice President of the WCDSA.

