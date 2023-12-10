Catholic Women’s Club raises money for the homeless

Cookie walk
Cookie walk(Hailey Lanham)
By Hailey Lanham
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Catholic Women’s Club held an event at the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Assumption raising money to buy blankets.

After all Masses, the Catholic Women’s Club hosted a Christmas Cookie Walk to help collect money for blankets for the homeless.

All proceeds will go 100% towards buying blankets to keep those in need warm this coming winter in Washington County.

This was their third year hosting the event with an outstanding number of cookies from all who chipped in.

“The Catholic Women’s Club at the Basilica of Saint Marys is very devoted to helping anybody we can that needs the help and we thought blankets for the homeless would be a good place to spend our money this year and that is why we are doing our cookie sale.” said Barbara Ritchie, Treasurer of the Catholic Women’s Club.

At their last event they collected 528 Boxes of Joy to send all over the world as presents for children who may not receive anything.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Singing Christmas Tree is a long-time tradition that's brought the community together for...
Singing Christmas Tree has brought the community together for generations
The fire that killed a Parkersburg resident has been ruled as undetermined but most probably...
Cause of deadly Market Street fire ruled undetermined, but most likely accidental
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Anderson, Betty Doris
Eva Susan Clark Obit
Obituary: Clark, Eva Susan
Gospel Mission Food Pantry receives donation
Local food pantry receives significant donation just in time for the holidays

Latest News

Christmas parade
Christmas parade
Christmas parade
St. Marys Christmas parade
Bikes for Tykes
Bikes for Tykes
WTAP News @ 6 - NEW
Cookies with Santa
Meteorologist Sarah Coleman talks about what to expect as a cold front moves through.
WTAP PM PinPoint Weather Update 12-9-23