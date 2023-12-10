Christmas then vs. now in the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Blennerhassett Museum welcomed 2 guests, Martha and Dick Hartley to talk about the changes of Christmas from as early as the 1700s/1800s to the present day.

“This is a particular event emphasizing Christmas around 1800s talking about the Blennerhassett Mansion and also in the Mid Ohio Valley, local people who were not living on the mansion. The customs and things that they might have done during that time. We will emphasize what was accustom and maybe what was not Christmas at that time.” said Dick and Martha Hartley, Volunteer Educators.

Back then they had the twelve days of Christmas which started on December 25th and ended on January 6th. This included a lot of visiting.

“Back then they had the twelve days of Christmas celebration and it started with Christmas and went to January 6th. Which is an epiphany. The celebrations generally took place during these days instead of before Christmas like we tend to do. There was lots of visiting, feasting and merry making.” said the Hartley’s

Food was a status. The way your dining table was set and the way your food looked prepared was a way to show high status. Some could afford food and others had to hunt and grow it themselves.

“Not only were you served that fruit, but they were used as garnishes to make that dish, that food dish attractive. That was important because he food was a status symbol then and this is one of the ways that Mrs. Blennerhassett enhanced her husbands status.” said the Hartley’s

According to them, putting up trees were not a symbolic thing at that time. The first Christmas tree put up on record in a letter, was not until 1825 in Clarksburg, West Virginia.

If you attended the house party, each person would get a piece of fruit cake and if you got the piece with a dried pea in the middle you had to bake the cake the next year, which took 5 hours to bake. If you found the piece with the dried bean, you would have to host the party the next year.

