Marietta College pulls away for 69-45 victory over Wilmington
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 12:59 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Pioneers caught fire in the second half en route to a 69-45 home win over Wilmington College.
Paige Tolson was the leading scorer for the Pios with 15 points to go along with 4 rebounds. Hannah Schill put up 14 points and 3 assists. Makenzie Wilson only had 2 points, but pulled down 12 rebounds, and dished out 4 assists.
Marietta College’s next game will be on the road against Ohio Northern University on Saturday.
