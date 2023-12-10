Marietta College pulls away for 69-45 victory over Wilmington

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Pioneers caught fire in the second half en route to a 69-45 home win over Wilmington College.

Paige Tolson was the leading scorer for the Pios with 15 points to go along with 4 rebounds. Hannah Schill put up 14 points and 3 assists. Makenzie Wilson only had 2 points, but pulled down 12 rebounds, and dished out 4 assists.

Marietta College’s next game will be on the road against Ohio Northern University on Saturday.

