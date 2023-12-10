Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club hosts Christmas open house

The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club hosted a Christmas Open House Sunday evening.


By Chase Campbell
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club hosted a Christmas Open House Sunday evening.

The open house lasted from 3-7 p.m.

Railroad Club President Jonathon Insley said this is their second open house this month. Insley said the club has made some seasonal additions to their usual track displays.

“With Christmas, of course we do the lights on the tables,” Insley said. “And then there’s a couple layouts that have been snowed just for the season to give the -- because we don’t have any snow outside, we’ve got some snow in here, on the layouts and on the trains. That’s just for Christmas. We only do that once a year for the Christmas stuff.”

The Club also has a model of the Polar Express running for the Christmas season. The open house will end with an appearance by the Belpre Industrial Parkersburg Railroad’s Christmas Train outside the Railroad Club at 7 p.m.

