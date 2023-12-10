Parkersburg Catholic outlasts Petersburg in 51-35 win

Parkersburg Catholic defeats Petersburg 51-35.
By Josiah Schueneman
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 12:13 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Catholic Crusaderettes held their home opener against Petersburg where they defeated the Vikings 51-35.

The Crusaderettes began the game with a fast start by going on an 8-0 run. The victory helps them move to 2-0 on the season.

Next up for Parkersburg Catholic will be a road matchup against Hannan on Wednesday.

