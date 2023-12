ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - The St. Marys parade had a variety of floats from different businesses, different Fire Departments, and locals!

The parade line up began at 5pm and the parade stepped off at 6pm.

Many gather around to watch and catch candy.

During the parade they had a best float contest for the most outstanding one.

The theme this year was White Christmas!

