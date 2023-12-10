St. Marys hangs on for 56-52 victory over Parkersburg Catholic

SAINT MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - The St. Marys Blue Devils had to hold off a late rally from the Parkersburg Catholic Crusaders to pull out the 56-52 victory in Larry Johnson’s first game as head coach of the Blue Devils.

After trailing 51-33 at the end of the third quarter, Parkersburg Catholic outscored St. Marys 19-5 in the fourth, but was unable to complete the comeback.

The Blue Devils’ next game will be on the road against Ritchie County on Wednesday.

The Crusaders will face Wirt County in a road game on Friday.

