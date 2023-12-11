24-year-old dies in hunting accident while retrieving duck, officials say

Oklahoma Game Wardens said the man drowned in Sooner Lake, about 80 miles west of Tulsa, while...
Oklahoma Game Wardens said the man drowned in Sooner Lake, about 80 miles west of Tulsa, while he was duck hunting.(Oklahoma Game Wardens)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED ROCK, Okla. (Gray News) – A 24-year-old hunter died in a hunting accident on Sunday morning in Oklahoma, according to officials.

Oklahoma Game Wardens said the man drowned in Sooner Lake, about 80 miles west of Tulsa, while he was duck hunting.

Game wardens said that the man went in the water to retrieve a duck when he hit a drop off. Water overcame his waders, and he did not resurface.

Using imaging technology, officials found his body on the lake floor.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to this young man’s friends and family. The hunting community is small and close knit, he will be missed,” Oklahoma Game Wardens said in a Facebook post.

The man has not been named, but officials said he was a graduate student at Oklahoma State University.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Wayne Jeffers Obit
Obituary: Jeffers, Patrick Wayne
Linda Ann Seevers Obit
Obituary: Seevers, Linda Ann
Ohio Senate passes bill changing laws for legal marijuana
Ohio Senate passes bill to change law for legal marijuana
Marguerite Dolores Chipps Obit
Obituary: Chipps, Marguerite Dolores
Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club hosts Christmas open house
Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club hosts Christmas open house

Latest News

A new program offers incentives to trade workers!
West Virginia State Treasurer's Office Starts New Savings Program for Trade Workers
Stacy Houser was in the studio
Movement Monday with Stacy Houser! December 11th, 2023
Today's submission came from Michael and Charlotte Butz of Vienna!
Deck the MOV for December 11th, 2023
Palestinians sit in their home destroyed in the Israeli bombardment of Al Zawayda, central...
Israel battles militants in Gaza’s main cities, with civilians still trapped in the crossfire
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about investment in rail projects, including high-speed...
LIVE: Biden heads to Philadelphia for firefighters and fundraising