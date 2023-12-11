Check out the menu at CosMc’s, McDonald’s first spin-off restaurant

The menu shows drinks like lattes, cold brews, energy drinks, slushies and lemonades.
The menu shows drinks like lattes, cold brews, energy drinks, slushies and lemonades.(McDonald's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant called CosMc’s is now officially open.

The inaugural location is just outside of Chicago in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

The fast-food chain announced CosMc’s menu items just this week.

The menu does not include McDonald’s hamburgers or fries, but instead focuses on drinks and snacks, rivaling menus of places like Starbucks and Dunkin’.

CosMc’s also offers treats like exclusive breakfast sandwiches, doughnuts, cookies and pretzel...
CosMc’s also offers treats like exclusive breakfast sandwiches, doughnuts, cookies and pretzel bites.(McDonald's via CNN Newsource)

The menu shows drinks like lattes, cold brews, energy drinks, slushies and lemonades. CosMc’s also offers treats like exclusive breakfast sandwiches, doughnuts, cookies and pretzel bites.

However, there are just a couple of familiar McDonald’s items on the menu. McFlurries and Egg McMuffin sandwiches will be served all day.

McDonald’s has not yet revealed the locations for more CosMc’s, but revealed the pilot program is planned for 10 cities across the United States.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Wayne Jeffers Obit
Obituary: Jeffers, Patrick Wayne
Linda Ann Seevers Obit
Obituary: Seevers, Linda Ann
Ohio Senate passes bill changing laws for legal marijuana
Ohio Senate passes bill to change law for legal marijuana
Marguerite Dolores Chipps Obit
Obituary: Chipps, Marguerite Dolores
Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club hosts Christmas open house
Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club hosts Christmas open house

Latest News

A new program offers incentives to trade workers!
West Virginia State Treasurer's Office Starts New Savings Program for Trade Workers
Stacy Houser was in the studio
Movement Monday with Stacy Houser! December 11th, 2023
Today's submission came from Michael and Charlotte Butz of Vienna!
Deck the MOV for December 11th, 2023
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke the National Defense University in Washington,...
'Putin must lose," Zelenskyy says
FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts during his interview with The Associated...
Zelenskyy issues plea for support during Washington visit as Ukraine funding stalls in Congress