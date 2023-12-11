Movement Monday with Stacy! This week focuses on balance!

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Stacy Houser, the founder of Temple Challenge, stopped by Daybreak to share a few easy moves you can incorporate into your daily routine to help get you moving throughout the week.

This week’s workout focuses on balance!

This week uses a medicine ball. If you don’t have a medicine ball, you could use any type of ball, a dumbbell, or no weights at all. Stacy reminds that you can do a certain number of reps if you’d like, but she prefers 20 second intervals.

Stacy says it’s important for people of all ages to work on balance.

Squat extensions - 20 seconds. Start in a squat position holding the med ball. Extend your arms straight out in front of you. Bring your arms back in to your chest while maintaining the squat.

Rest - 10 seconds

Hip Hinges - 20 seconds. Hold the med ball and stand on one foot. Bending at the hip, lean forward and reach toward the ground with the ball. Finish the move by standing up - while standing on the one foot. Repeat and then switch to the other leg. Stacy points out that this move is also good to strengthen your ankles.

Rest - 10 seconds

Side lunge - 20 seconds. Start with the ball in your hand, and your feet shoulder with apart. Step out the the side and bend the leg down - in a side lunge. To stand, push off with the bent leg. As you stand, bring the leg up to balance on your base leg. Repeat. Switch to other leg.

Rest - 10 seconds

Standing hold - 20 seconds. With the med ball extended straight overhead, stand on one foot. Hold this position for 20 seconds. Then, switch to the other leg.

Repeat all movements - you can repeat the movements if you would like.

You can see the moves demonstrated and further explained in the story’s video.

You can read more about on Stacy Houser and Temple Challenge on her website: https://www.thetemplechallenge.com/how-it-started

You should consult with your doctor before doing any activities.

