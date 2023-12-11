Obituary: Blake, Marian Burd Randolph

Marian Burd Randolph Blake, 96, of Vienna, departed this life on December 10, 2023, at her residence. She was born in New England, WV, the only child of Austin E. and Nora Moore Burd. She was a homemaker and a member of the New England Christian Church of Washington, WV.

She is survived by seven step-children, James Blake of Lexington, KY; Curtis (Debbie) Blake of Buxton, NC; Russell (Cathy) Blake, II of Smithers, WV; Elizabeth Blake of Hughston, WV; Loretta Harris of Roanoke Rapids, NC, Reta (Tim) Pell of Vienna, WV, J.B. Lee of Hughston, WV; numerous step-grandchildren; several step-great-grandchildren and one nephew, John Webb of Parkersburg.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Warren C. Randolph, Jr., in 2001 and her second husband, Russell L. Blake, in 2016.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family, with burial at Sunset Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Old Man Rivers, 703 Pike Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101, or www.oldmanriversmission.org.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

