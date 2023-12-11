Obituary: Bohl, Harold Ray

Harold Ray Bohl, 81, of Lowell, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at Muskingum Skilled Nursing & Rehab. He was born on November 1, 1942, in Liberty Twp, Ohio, to George Henry and Ruth Geneva Hayes Bohl.

Harold was a 1960 graduate of Marietta High School. He retired from Chevron Chemical in 1997 as a supervisor after 32 years of employment. After retirement, he made deliveries for Worthington Produce for 20 years. Harold was a 60 year member of the Lowell United Methodist Church, a 60-year member of L-A Fire & Rescue, where he was fire chief for 17 years, a 50-year member of Lowell Masonic Lodge 436, Lowell Senior Citizens and Eastern Star. Harold enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, and camping.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Marie Schimmel Bohl, whom he married on November 4, 1962; three children, Cindy Worthington (Nathan); Randall Bohl (Tina) and Julia Pettey (Clifford); ten grandchildren, Rachel Burnham (Scott), Daniel Worthington (Lacey), Ty Worthington, Ryan, Derek and Megan Bohl, Trevor, Dennis, Sarah and Ethan Pettey; four great grandchildren, Eli, Alice and Wesley Worthington and Elsie Burnham; sister, Victoria Grosklos (Larry); and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Adam Worthington.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 16, 2023 at the Lowell United Methodist Church, with Pastor Don Archer officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the church with Masonic Services held at 7:30 p.m. Family will also greet friends for one hour prior to the services on Saturday.

Donations in Harold’s memory, may be made to the Lowell UMC, P.O. Box 332, Lowell, Ohio 45744 or to the L-A Fire & Rescue Squad, P.O. 406, Lowell, Ohio 45744. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Harold’s family, and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by following their Facebook page.

