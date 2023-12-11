Obituary: Chipps, Marguerite Dolores

Marguerite Dolores Chipps, 93, of Whipple, Ohio, formerly of Lowell and Newport, Ohio, died on Friday, December 8, 2023, at Harmar Place in Marietta. She was born on June 12, 1930, in Clarksburg, WV to Loyal Cline and Mildred Virginia Collins Swisher.

Dolores graduated from Doddridge County High School in 1948. She was a homemaker and enjoyed caring for her family. She also enjoyed babysitting. working the Lowell pool and Fort Frye band concessions, having garage sales, playing cards with friends and family as well as going to her grandchildren’s activities to support them in all they did.

She is survived by her daughter, Terry Hendershot; granddaughter, Tiffany Bailey (Bradley); grandson, Matthew Hendershot; great granddaughter, Samantha; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years Earl Martin Chipps; her parents; step father, Sanford “Red” Riley; sister, Donna Nardi; brother, Richard Swisher; and son in law, Rick Hendershot.

Family will greet friends on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the LOWELL CHAPEL OF CAWLEY & PEOPLES FUNERAL HOME. Private burial will take place in Greenlawn Cemetery next to her husband who died in 1992.

Her family would like to thank everyone at Harmar Place, especially Riley, and her Hospice Nurse, Nicole, for their loving care. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Dolores’ family, and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by following their Facebook page.

