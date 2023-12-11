Obituary: Cogar, Gail Bradly

Gail Bradly Cogar, 74, of Pennsboro, WV, departed this life on Sunday, December 10, 2023, at his residence.

Gail was born April 16, 1949 in Greenwood, WV, a son of the late Wilford and Gaynell (Fletcher) Cogar. Gail was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He served his country during the Vietnam War era where he earned a Purple Heart. He later retired from the United States Army, where he had served as detachment 1st Sgt. for 20 years. Following his military career, he worked for the United States post office, where he served as a mail carrier in Parkersburg, WV, for 20 years. He was a member of the Arnolds Creek Christian Church, and in the early 2010s, Gail joined the Pennsboro Vol. Fire Dept and was very active up until 2019, when his health declined. He greatly enjoyed his 1948 Plymouth, feeding the deer, woodworking, and talking on the CB radio.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Patricia L. (George) Cogar; children, Linda Cuciniello (Tony) of Cross Lanes, WV; Brenda Wainwright (Brian) of Newtown, VA; Teresa Donley (Charles) of Central Station, WV, and Aaron Cogar (Ellen) of Paden City, WV; 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Gene Cogar of Cabin Run, WV; Raymond Cogar of Davisville, WV, along with many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by granddaughter, Rebecca Hall and brothers and sisters, Mike, Donald, Kenneth, Jerry, Paul, Larry, Roy, Robert, and Ronald Cogar; Patricia Mulvay; Geneva Shepherd, and Bonita Fairbee.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 16, 2023, at the McCullough Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery, where full military honors will be conducted. Visitation will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.